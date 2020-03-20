Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

