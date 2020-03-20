Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 861.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.