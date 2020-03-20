Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.