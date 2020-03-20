Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,746 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 109.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

