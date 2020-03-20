Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $107.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

