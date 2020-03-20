Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 288,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of FARO Technologies worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 925,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 252,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 390,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARO. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

