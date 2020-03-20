Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Precision Drilling worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 423,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.76.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

