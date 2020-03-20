Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $427.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

