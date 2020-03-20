Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

