Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of LEG opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

