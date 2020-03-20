Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

AVLR stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

