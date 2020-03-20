Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,498 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

