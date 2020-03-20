Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 220 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,464 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of UHAL opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.19 and a 200 day moving average of $366.71. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $235.15 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

