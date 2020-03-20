Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 24,865 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.