Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 33,706 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 115,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 70,360 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

