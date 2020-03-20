Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,677 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

