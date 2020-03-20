Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 711 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

