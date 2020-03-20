Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,399 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

