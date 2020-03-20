Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,545 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after buying an additional 99,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 662,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,657,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

