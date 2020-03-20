FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Issued By Wedbush

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Merus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRUS. BidaskClub cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Merus stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.