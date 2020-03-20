FY2020 EPS Estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NDEKY stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

