FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Pagegroup PLC (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pagegroup in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pagegroup’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group cut Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pagegroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pagegroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Pagegroup currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MPGPF stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

