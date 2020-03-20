FY2020 EPS Estimates for SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for SoftBank Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

SFTBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

