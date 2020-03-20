FY2020 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,032,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,345.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

