GAP (NYSE:GPS) Earns News Impact Score of -1.00

Media stories about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted GAP’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

GPS stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. GAP has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. GAP’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

