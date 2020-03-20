GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.47.

GPS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. GAP has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $63,059,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $15,749,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

