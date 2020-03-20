Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

GCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Genesco stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Genesco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Genesco by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 181,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

