Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$17.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:GIL opened at C$15.63 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$14.13 and a 1-year high of C$53.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

