Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,403,000 after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,837,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,196,000 after buying an additional 703,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.28.

GILD stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

