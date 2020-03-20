GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $350,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 284.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $438,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

