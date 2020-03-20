Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.