Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given $14.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $14.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Global Water Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,277,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 250,893 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

