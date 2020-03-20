Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

GLUU stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.69 million, a P/E ratio of 104.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

