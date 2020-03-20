Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 348.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Golden Ocean Group worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 767,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Danske raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $428.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

