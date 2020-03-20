Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 7,345 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15.

Shares of WDAY opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.87. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after buying an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $239,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

