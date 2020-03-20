Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 47,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average volume of 5,080 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $37,775,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GT. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

