Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.10

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$52.10 and last traded at C$52.47, with a volume of 86179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRT.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

