Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of GATX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GATX by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GATX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GATX by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

GATX opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Cowen began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

