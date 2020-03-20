Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $592.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.