Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 21,358 Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Neenah by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Neenah by 222.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Neenah by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Neenah by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NP shares. DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $586.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

