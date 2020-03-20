Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 25,470 Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Materion by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Materion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MTRN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

