Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 39,875 Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

