Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Blucora by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.