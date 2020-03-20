Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.49 Million in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,848 shares of company stock worth $264,192. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $483.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.