Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.59 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $3,473,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $334,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of VMI opened at $92.16 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

