Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $12.36 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

