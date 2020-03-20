Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 73,705 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,871,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $936.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.