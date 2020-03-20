Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Core-Mark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.77. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

