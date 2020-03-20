Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 24,232 Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Amerisafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSF. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

