Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,360,319 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,360,319 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 755,026 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

